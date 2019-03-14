Home States Odisha

BJP alleges poll code flout by BJD through KALIA scheme

The State unit of BJP on Wednesday alleged that the ruling BJD is violating the Model Code of Conduct through its KALIA scheme.

Published: 14th March 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State unit of BJP on Wednesday alleged that the ruling BJD is violating the Model Code of Conduct through its KALIA scheme. In a memorandum submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar, the BJP alleged that the announcement by Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera of disbursement of monetary assistance to farmers under KALIA scheme till March 31 is a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct which came into force on March 10 after announcement of General Elections.

A delegation of BJP led by Odisha unit vice-president Sameer Mohanty demanded that the Finance Minister should be removed immediately for making such a statement. The delegation apprised the CEO that the State Government has been unable to maintain transparency and accountability in implementation of KALIA scheme.

“We have urged the CEO to discourage the State Government from transferring cash to selected BJD workers as it is a political stunt just to garner votes during the upcoming polls,” said Mohanty.The BJP also demanded that all officials, who are continuing at one station for more than three years, should be transferred immediately as per the directive of Election Commission of India.

Mohanty said BJP has already started the process of selection of candidates for the upcoming elections. Aspirants who can work for implementing programmes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the local level will be given priority, he added.

