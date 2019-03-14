Congress bats for more women candidates in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Following in the footsteps of BJD and Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress has now decided to field more women candidates in Odisha during the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Speaking to media persons here after his return from New Delhi on Wednesday, president of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said the party high command has asked the State units to give emphasis on fielding women candidates in the ensuing elections.

“Acting on the high command’s directive, we have started the process of selecting eligible women candidates,” he said. Clearing the air on delay in selection of party candidates, Patnaik said All India Congress Committee (AICC) will announce the final list of candidates for Odisha soon. Stating that the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the party has finalised candidates for 15 Lok Sabha and 105 for Assembly seats, he said the next meeting will be held on March 16 to shortlist names for remaining six Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly seats.

Sources said the first list of candidates is likely to be announced on March 17 or 18.

Meanwhile, differences have cropped up in the party over the candidature of Prithvi Ballav Patnaik, son of former Chief Minister late JB Patnaik from Begunia Assembly constituency. While the OPCC president said Prithviraj is not keen to contest, two senior leaders former minister Suresh Kumar Routray and Congress chief whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati supported his candidature.

“Prithvi is not keen to contest,” Patnaik said and added that the party will take a decision on his candidature. However, contradicting the OPCC chief, Routray said Prithvi will definitely contest and win from Begunia. “Prithvi had announced his intention to contest polls much earlier,” he said. Supporting the candidature of Prithvi, Bahinipati said he is a humble person and can win from Begunia.

“If the party fields me from Begunia, I will try my best to win the election,” Prithvi had told media persons on Tuesday.