Contract doctors cry flaw in selection

Resentment  is brewing among contractual doctors over the manner in which they were appointed by the State Government.

Published: 14th March 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Resentment is brewing among contractual doctors over the manner in which they were appointed by the State Government. Alleging that the Health and Family Welfare department made the appointments without counselling the candidates and irrespective of their merit, the doctors have threatened to relinquish their posts if the issues are not resolved soon. The resenting doctors have met senior health officials and expressed their resentment over arbitrary selection of place of posting irrespective of their rank and merit.

The State Government recently appointed 1,560 doctors, 938 on permanent basis and the rest on contract. “The guideline, which says that the appointments should be made after counselling the selected candidates, was overlooked. The merit of candidates has also not been taken into consideration,” said a contractual doctor from Sundargarh who has been posted in Koraput. The medical graduates were short-listed for both permanent and contractual appointment in vacant posts following a test conducted by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

Those who cleared the test and had served as ad hoc or contractual doctors were provided permanent appointment and the rest were handed over contractual posting in Government healthcare facilities across the State. “The department seems to have taken the decision in a hurry keeping the elections in mind and posted us at random locations. We were expecting permanent appointment but were posted on contractual basis which is unfair,” said another doctor.

The aggrieved doctors warned against joining the services if issues relating to their places of posting and nature of job are not resolved soon. Health authorities, however, refuted the allegations. Special Secretary of Health and Family Welfare department Dr BK Brahma said the appointments were made by a committee set up by the Government as per recommendations of OPSC.

“Counselling of candidates is optional. The doctors have been appointed as per vacancies and requirement. There is no discretion in place of posting. Ranks and merit have nothing to do with place of posting. The decision of the committee is final,” he said. Earlier, OPSC had invited applications for 1,950 posts of medical officers of Odisha Health and Medical Services Cadre.

