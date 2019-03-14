Home States Odisha

Cut-off villagers of Kuanribil demand development

For livelihood, the villagers depend on forest produce which they sell in the settlements at the foothills.

Published: 14th March 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers cross a stream to reach Jashipur town | Express

By Sukant Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BARIPADA: The villagers of Kuanribil in Gurugudia panchayat have threatened to boycott election over their longstanding demands of better connectivity, civic amenities besides health and education facilities.
Surrounded by dense forest and hills, the tribal-dominated village located around 27 km from Jashipur town and 8 km far from Gurugudia panchayat, is home to nearly 140 families comprising 600 people.

For livelihood, the villagers depend on forest produce which they sell in the settlements at the foothills. Potable water and schools are virtually non-existent. A stream that cuts through the village has been the reason for their sorrow. A temporary bamboo bridge constructed by the villagers gets washed during rainy season further marooning the village from Jashipur.

The village was struck by an unknown disease in 2003 and 22 children died over a period of time. More than 16 years after and three elections later, health services are yet to reach the village and its neighbouring village. The villagers said they depend on Jashipur town hospital for availing health services in cases of emergency but they have to cross 8 km non-motorable road to reach Gurugudia, from where a concrete road leads them to the town.

Ward Member Mana Hembram said the Sarpanch and BDO have been apprised of the issues several times but to no avail. Some villagers recently met Jashipur BDO Anupama Ghose and addressed their problems. 
Ghose assured to visit the village and take necessary steps. The villagers only hope this is not just an assurance and visible work will be undertaken.

