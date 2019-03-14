Follow ECI guidelines strictly, Collector tells poll officers in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) should be followed strictly. All the officials should study the handbook and be well versed in it, said Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday. Reviewing the poll preparations, the Collector and District Election Officer said returning officers should ensure all arrangements at polling booths as directed by the ECI.

He emphasised that special arrangements should be made for the differently-abled voters and focus will be on proper enforcement of model code of conduct, coordination and poll surveillance. The Collector also asked owners of all printing presses to inform the returning officer concerned before publishing candidates’ posters and banners. Polling in Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituency will be held in the third phase on April 23.