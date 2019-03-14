Odisha government requested to hold fresh talks with Chhattisgarh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Mahanadi Bachao Andolan on Wednesday urged the State Government to initiate steps for another round of talks with its Chhattisgarh counterpart as advised by Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal to resolve the water sharing dispute at the earliest.

The outfit stated that both the States should also explore the option of appointing a professional mediator, as advised by the tribunal, to find a solution to the long-standing dispute. It also urged the State Government to take steps to protect the bio-diversity of Mahanadi basin and ensure that the natural flow of water in the river is not obstructed during nonmonsoon period.

The tribunal, which was scheduled to give its verdict on Saturday last week, has deferred it to March 30 and suggested another round of talks between the two riparian States. However, member and spokesman of Mahanadi Bachao Andolan Prasanna Bisoi said the process in this regard is yet to begin. Notably, two rounds of talks between the two States in February remained inconclusive following which the tribunal suggested another round of deliberations to resolve the dispute amicably and sought a report in this regard by March 30.