NIT-R recruitment: CAG detects MHRD guidelines violation

In violation of MHRD guidelines, seven internal candidates of Physics and Astronomy, Computer Sciences and Mining departments who did not have a first class career were selected.

ROURKELA:  The Comptroller-cum-Auditor General (CAG) has found that improper recommendation of Selection Committee in gross violation of guidelines of Ministry of Human Resources and Development led to irregularities in faculty recruitment in National Institute of Technology-Rourkela (NIT-R).

The audit report revealed that an internal candidate in Chemistry department was appointed as Associate Professor in Academic Grade Pay of `9,500 though he was short of eligibility regarding qualification and experience as on the stipulated date September 11, 2017. Since the candidate did not have six years of experience post Ph D award, the CAG questioned his appointment.

Four internal candidates applied for posts of Associate Professor in the AGP of `9,500, but one from Food Processing Engineering department and another from Industrial Designs were given additional conditions of having supervised one student to whom PhD was awarded and were rejected on that ground. But, the same yardstick was not applied for two others who got selected, the CAG observed, adding that the management issued no reply to this anomaly and suggested it to reconsider promotion of the two successful candidates.

In violation of MHRD guidelines, seven internal candidates of Physics and Astronomy, Computer Sciences and Mining departments who did not have a first class career were selected. The report insisted on examining similar cases.The report also noted that improper scrutiny led to selection of a disqualified internal candidate of Physics and Astronomy to a higher grade pay. The irregularities were found in his service book, personal file and application with regard to his previous grade pay, service experience period and post doctoral period.

The constitution of Selection Committee was done without critical examination by MHRD and Board of Governors (BOG) of the institute, the CAG reportd said. Besides, an outside expert was involved in the interview process.In a guarded reply, Mumbai-based Chairman of BoG of NIT-R and CEO to Birla Carbon Dr Santrupt B Misra said, “The CAG report is meant to keep process adherence optimal and ensure fairness and objectivity. All issues raised by the CAG are replied to in order to explain the facts and circumstances of each issue raised.”

