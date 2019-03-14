Party dilemma continues for Damodar Rout

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former minister Damodar Rout continues to keep everyone guessing as the senior leader is yet to decide on joining any party.Dama said he will soon take a decision on joining either BJP or Congress. “I will surely join a party but will take a final call in a day or two on whether it will be BJP or Congress,” he said.

Rout, who has launched a campaign against the ruling BJD since his removal from the Cabinet by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said, “I have around one month to take a decision. They (parties) are in a hurry but I am not.”

He said both BJP and Congress are in touch with him. “I was to leave for Delhi today for discussions with BJP leaders but had to cancel the trip after my wife fell sick last night,” he said and added that Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik is also in touch with him. Dama said he is not lobbying for tickets for his son and daughter who are in BJD. “My son and daughter are grown-ups and they will take their individual decisions,” he said.