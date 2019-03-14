Pratap Jena lands in soup over incentive offer

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Health and Family We l fare Minister Pratap Jena has landed in a controversy after he allegedly announced gracious monetary reward for the rural bodies in lieu of ensuring victory of BJD candidate in the forthcoming elections.

He allegedly made the announcement at a workers’ meeting at Mala under Salepur block on Wednesday. Jena said the party ticket for Salepur Assembly segment has already been finalised in favour of Prasant Behera.

He said the ward and gram panchayat that cast the highest number of votes in favour of Behera would be rewarded with `15 lakh and `35 lakh respectively. The reward would be given from the MLALAD fund. During the meeting, the Minister reportedly prohibited mediapersons from shooting or recording his speech.

Meanwhile, the local units of Congress and BJP have reacted strongly to the Minister’s statement. “The Minister has violated the Model Code of Conduct by offering financial reward to bag votes,” said Salepur block Congress committee president Saroj Kar. Jena was not available for his comments on the matter.