School kids study under trees, open sky in Paradip

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Even after 72 years of Independence, students of 12 primary schools in Paradip Municipality area are forced to study under tree or open sky. While unavailability of land has delayed construction of buildings, some of these schools are running in unsafe and dilapidated asbestos-roofed buildings and community halls at different slums, thereby putting the lives of children at risk.

Sources said though the 50-year-old land dispute between the State Government and Paradip Port Trust (PPT) has been resolved, delay in transfer of land to the district administration is posing hindrance for construction of buildings in the town.

Devoid of building, Gholapada Primary School having 90 students is operating under a banyan tree. Basic facilities, including drinking water supply, toilet and electricity, are a distant dream for them. Due to lack of kitchen rooms, the mid-day meal (MDM) scheme is yet to be implemented here and students are skipping their meals.

Headmistress of Gholapada Primary School Mirangini Dei said, “Though funds have been allocated under Sarva Sikshya Abhiyan (SSA) thrice, construction of school building could not be taken up due to unavailability of land. The district administration is yet to allot land for the purpose.”Locals alleged that another 11 schools, including Bangalipada Primary School in Ward 18, Lokanath Colony Project Primary School, Lockpada Primary School, Bangalipada Primary School in Ward 6, Gopal Jew Upper Primary School and Noliashai Project Primary School are also facing similar plights. Construction of school buildings has been delayed due to the long standing land dispute, they said.

Even though Paradip Phosphates Ltd (PPL) has extended its willingness to construct school buildings in slum areas, lack of land has posed hurdle for the plan.SSA Senior Technical Consultant Suvendu Baral said the agency has allocated fund of `4.8 lakh in 2006-07, `6.6 lakh in 2008-09 and `9.2 lakh in 2011-12 to each school for construction of building in Paradip. After the funds remained unspent, the administration diverted the same to other primary schools in the district, he added.

Earlier, Paradip Municipality Chairman Basant Kumar Biswal had sought the intervention of the PPL authorities for allocation of fund from its CSR head for construction of school building at Gholapada. Meanwhile, the PPL has sanctioned ` nine lakh for a temporary building of the school and construction is going on.