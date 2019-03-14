Home States Odisha

Ticket race heats up in Chhendipada 

While Congress and BJP have almost finalised their candidates, BJD is still undecided on its choice of candidate for Chhendipada Assembly segment.

Published: 14th March 2019 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ANGUL: While Congress and BJP have almost finalised their candidates, BJD is still undecided on its choice of candidate for Chhendipada Assembly segment. The constituency will, in all likelihood, witness a three-cornered contest.The Assembly constituency, fifth in Angul district, was created in 2009. The first elected MLA from the seat Khageswar Behera of BJD was denied a ticket in 2014. In his place Susanta Kumar Behera had contested and won by defeating his Congress rival by 10,000 votes. However, Behera’s fate remains undecided till now with other names floating in the party circles.

According to sources, the name of former bureaucrat Dhusasan Behera besides Raj Kishor Naik, Panchanan Behera and Subal Pati are in the reckoning.The Congress is likely to give ticket to former State Mahila Congress chief Sasmita Behera, daughter of former union minister Bhajman Behera, who had contested from Talcher seat last time. Some other hopefuls  for the seat are Narottam Naik and Gopabandhu Naik.

Though Agasti Behera has emerged the front-runner for BJP ticket, Santosh Naik is another claimant. Party sources said the high command has already decided to give ticket to Agasti who had contested on Congress ticket in 2014 and lost. He had joined BJP last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp