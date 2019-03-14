Woman Maoist killed in encounter in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/PHULBANI: Security forces gunned down a woman Maoist during an operation in Kandhamal district’s Dadakangia forests on Wednesday and recovered arms and ammunition from the spot where the Red rebels were running a camp. Identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained. Basing on intelligence inputs about movement of Maoists in Nakudipada, Lingermaha, Janagada and Ramapadar forest areas under Tumudibandha police limits, a joint squad of District Voluntary Force (DVF) and Special Operation Group (SOG) launched the joint operation on Monday.

When the security forces were advancing, Maoists opened fire at them following which the latter retaliated. During the 30 minute-long encounter, the Maoists escaped into the forest, DGP Dr RP Sharma informed at a media conference at Bhubaneswar.

Subsequent search led to the body of a woman cadre and recovery of one .303 rifle, three country made guns and as many grenades. A landmine found from the spot was also diffused, the DGP said, adding preliminary investigation pointed at presence of eight to 10 cadres during the exchange of fire. Suspecting that Maoists may have been injured during the operation, security forces are combing the area.

So far, 13 Left Wing Extremism incidents have been reported in the State this year during which the Maoists killed at least four civilians. One cadre was also killed.