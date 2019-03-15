Home States Odisha

Odisha: Anti-incumbency roadblock for Koraput MP Jhina Hikaka

A teacher of Unit I High School in Bhubaneswar, Kaushalya had met Naveen on Tuesday in connection with her candidature from the prestigious constituency which was a stronghold of Congress till 2009.

Published: 15th March 2019 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File)

By K Shiva Prasad Dora
Express News Service

RAYAGADA: With Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announcing to field 33 per cent women from the Parliamentary constituencies in the State, Koraput is likely to see Kaushalya Hikaka, wife of MP Jhina Hikaka, being given the ticket for the Lok Sabha seat.

A teacher of Unit I High School in Bhubaneswar, Kaushalya had met Naveen on Tuesday in connection with her candidature from the prestigious constituency which was a stronghold of Congress till 2009. Former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang had won from the constituency for nine consecutive times. He had lost to Jayaram Pangi of BJD in 2009 and, again in 2014, to Hikaka. Hikaka had come to the limelight after being kidnapped by Maoists in 2012 and kept in captivity for 34 days, when he was the MLA of Laxmipur.

He may not be given the ticket this time due to a perceptible anti-incumbency factor in the constituency. Riding on the Naveen wave, he won the seat in 2014 but failed to reach out to the people at the grassroots through development projects. Hikaka had adopted Pitaguda panchayat in Semiliguda block under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana in 2015 but residents of the panchayat never got a glimpse of their MP, forget development. He has been constantly criticised by the opposition for his absence from the constituency and lack of developmental works. 

While the BJP might give ticket to either of the two former MPs Giridhar Gamang and Jayram Pangi, Saptagiri Ullaka, son of late Rama  Chandra Ullaka, is a strong aspirant of Congress ticket. 

Under these circumstances, it will be difficult for a political novice like Kaushalya to ensure win for the ruling party as she would have to fight the poll battle with veterans like Gamang and Pangi. She has no connect with locals and has been staying in Bhubaneswar after being transferred by Government on security grounds ever since Hikaka was released by Maoists in  2012.

Further, if sources are to be believed, Hikaka ’s chances of contesting from Laxmipur Assembly constituency in the ensuing elections also seem bleak.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Women Reservation Jhina Hikaka Kaushalya Hikaka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp