BJP yet to pick candidates for phase 1 polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as only four days remain for filing of nominations for the first phase elections to four Parliamentary and 28 Assembly seats on April 11, the BJP is yet to start the candidate selection exercise.

While Congress initiated the process for candidate selection in August last year and the ruling BJD started screening of applicants from Wednesday, the saffron party is still receiving applications from ticket aspirants for Assembly election.

“How can we say no to someone who is interested to fight the election on a BJP ticket? Most of the ticket seekers are aware that all cannot be accommodated. Since winnability is the criteria for selection of candidates, the most deserving among the applicants will be selected,” said State BJP president Basanta Panda.

Panda said BJP’s State election management committee will meet on Friday to finalise the list of probable candidates. The list will be sent to the party’s Parliamentary board for approval. However, the name of candidates will be announced in phases. Even as the three major political parties are yet to announce candidates for the first phase polls, Bhrugu Baxipatra has almost been finalised by BJP for Berhampur Lok Sabha seat, said a senior leader of party.

Baxipatra is reported to have expressed his desire to contest from Jeypore Assembly seat, which comes under his home district of Koraput, as he is not confident of winning the Berhampur Lok Sabha seat. Though he had unsuccessfully contested from the Assembly seat in 2014 elections, the BJP leader seemed confident of turning the tide in his favour this time.

However, turning down his request, the party has asked Baxipatra to concentrate on the Parliamentary seat which is currently represented by Siddhant Mohapatra of BJD. The BJP leader has been concentrating on the constituency for the last few months. It is also being speculated that the State BJP president, who is representing Nuapada Assembly seat, is going to be nominated for Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat. Earlier, the party was considering to nominate former Bhawanipatna MLA Pradip Nayak for the seat which is currently under BJD belt.

While former MP Jayaram Pangi is a strong contender for the Koraput Lok Sabha seat, speculation is rife that BJP is considering the candidature of former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang for the constituency. In Nabarangpur, BJP has no choice other than former MP Parsuram Majhi. However, resignation of sitting BJD MP of the constituency Balabhadra Majhi has queered the pitch as he is likely to join the saffron party.