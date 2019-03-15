Cong, BJP cry for Jena arrest

By Express News Service

CUTTACK/BHUBANESWAR: Opposition political parties on Thursday turned the heat on Health Minister Pratap Jena for allegedly announcing monetary reward for rural bodies to woo voters in favour of BJD.

Accusing the Minister of violating the Model Code of Conduct, president of district unit of BJP Choudhury Hemant Kumar Sahu filed an FIR against Jena in Salepur police station demanding legal action against him. Terming the announcement of Jena as an open offer of bribe to voters, the FIR demanded the Minister’s arrest. It alleged that Jena had committed a cognisable offence by declaring monetary reward even as the Model Code of Conduct is in force.

“Such an announcement by Jena, when the Model Code of Conduct is already in force, is unfortunate. Violation of poll code by the Law Minister is unacceptable,” said Sahu.

Salepur IIC Debendra Kumar Mallik said police have received the FIR and the matter is being probed.

On the day, a delegation of BJP led by party’s State vice president Samir Mohanty met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar and filed a complaint against Jena for offering bribe to rural bodies to ensure win for the BJD candidate in Salepur. The BJP leaders urged the State Election Commission to take action against the Minister for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Pointing out that the announcement by the Minister violated different sections of election rules as the Model Code of Conduct is already in force in the State, the BJP urged the CEO to debar Jena from contesting the ensuing polls.

Congress media cell chief Satya Nayak said his party also urged CEO Kumar to prevent Jena from contesting the elections.

Jena, while addressing a workers’ meeting at Mala in Salepur on Wednesday, had announced that the ward and gram panchayat that cast the highest number of votes in favour BJD candidate would be rewarded with `15 lakh and `35 lakh respectively. The reward would be given from the MLALAD fund.

Jena said the party ticket for Salepur Assembly segment has already been finalised in favour of Prasant Behera.

