Home States Odisha

Cong, BJP supporters clash over drama invite

Tension prevailed at Sahardiha village under Kujang police limits as supporters of Congress and BJP clashed over inviting guests to a drama on Thursday.

Published: 15th March 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension prevailed at Sahardiha village under Kujang police limits as supporters of Congress and BJP clashed over inviting guests to a drama on Thursday.

Sources said a drama was staged by Maa Sarala Dramatics Club of the village on Wednesday evening in memory of a local actor. The members of the club had invited BJP leader Sampad Swain, a party ticket aspirant from Paradip Assembly constituency, to attend the programme as chief guest. This did not go down well with Congress supporters who wanted party leader Bapi Sarkhel to attend the event.

Meanwhile, the stage show started on time and as per the script, the role of local actor Litu Das, a Congress supporter, came to an end. However, Litu, who was upset over the organisers’ decision not to send an invite to Sarkhel, climbed the stage in an inebriated state and ransacked it. This led to a clash between the supporters of the two parties. Some supporters from Congress and BJP sustained injuries. They were admitted to Kujang hospital.

On Thursday, hundreds of villagers, including women, gheraoed Kujang police station and sat on dharna demanding arrest of those responsible for the violence. 

Kujang police station IIC Dillip Swain said two cases have been registered in this connection.  Swain said Litu is absconding.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp