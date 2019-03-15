Cong, BJP supporters clash over drama invite

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension prevailed at Sahardiha village under Kujang police limits as supporters of Congress and BJP clashed over inviting guests to a drama on Thursday.

Sources said a drama was staged by Maa Sarala Dramatics Club of the village on Wednesday evening in memory of a local actor. The members of the club had invited BJP leader Sampad Swain, a party ticket aspirant from Paradip Assembly constituency, to attend the programme as chief guest. This did not go down well with Congress supporters who wanted party leader Bapi Sarkhel to attend the event.

Meanwhile, the stage show started on time and as per the script, the role of local actor Litu Das, a Congress supporter, came to an end. However, Litu, who was upset over the organisers’ decision not to send an invite to Sarkhel, climbed the stage in an inebriated state and ransacked it. This led to a clash between the supporters of the two parties. Some supporters from Congress and BJP sustained injuries. They were admitted to Kujang hospital.

On Thursday, hundreds of villagers, including women, gheraoed Kujang police station and sat on dharna demanding arrest of those responsible for the violence.

Kujang police station IIC Dillip Swain said two cases have been registered in this connection. Swain said Litu is absconding.