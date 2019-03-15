Delay in NAC status to Betnoti resented

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Delay in granting Notified Area Council (NAC) status to Betnoti in Mayurbhanj district has led to resentment among the people.

The demand for NAC status to Betnoti is 20 years old. Despite having the required infrastructure, it is yet to be granted NAC status, said Arun Kumar Hota, a resident of Betnoti.

While Rairangpur, Udala and Karanjia have been accorded NAC status, why has Betnoti been deprived of the facility, questioned Rajesh Agarwal, another local.

The Government had directed the Collector to submit a detailed report on Betnoti. As per the district administration’s direction, former Betnoti tehsildar had submitted a report in 2011. The former tehsildar had also taken the consent of local sarpanches for getting clearance for NAC status to Betnoti.

The Housing and Urban Development department had sent a letter to the BDO and tehsildar seeking their report on the matter in 2016. The department had again written in September 2017 to the Collector.