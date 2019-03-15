Former City mayor appointed BJD general secy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as lobbying for tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections has intensified, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on Thursday appointed former mayor of the City Ananta Narayan Jena as the party’s general secretary.

State secretary of BJD Bijay Nayak said Jena has been appointed as the observer of Bhubaneswar organisational district and Patna Assembly constituency in Mayurbhanj district.

Jena is a ticket aspirant from Bhubaneswar Central Assembly constituency which is represented by Bijay Mohanty.

The former mayor, who met the party supremo at Naveen Nivas on the day, is not likely to be given a ticket to contest the elections and his appointment as general secretary is seen as a move to placate him, sources said. He was appointed as the chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) with Cabinet rank recently.

Meanwhile, exercise for selection of candidates for the first and second phases of polls continued on the day. Former Union minister Chandrasekhar Sahu and BJD leader from Ganjam Bikram Panda met the Chief Minister at Naveen Nivas.

Sahu’s name is in circulation as a probable candidate for Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency though a final decision is yet to be taken in this regard. Sources said princess of Parlakhemundi Kalyani Devi is also being considered as a probable candidate for the Lok Sabha seat from where a woman is likely to be fielded.

Others who met the party supremo at Naveen Nivas include former minister Pushpendra Singhdeo, a probable candidate for the Kalahandi Lok Sabha seat, and Sambit Rout, son of former minister Damodar Rout who joined BJP.

The candidature of Rout junior is being considered by the BJD from Paradip Assembly constituency which is represented by his father.

Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput Lok Sabha constituencies along with 28 Assembly seats will go to polls in the first phase on April 11.

Similarly, elections will be held in Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal and Aska Lok Sabha

constituencies and 35 Assembly seats in the second phase on April 18.