Lok Sabha elections: BJD seeks close watch on fuel pumps, gas agencies 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging that there is a possibility of huge cash transfers by BJP through petrol pumps and gas agencies in the run-up to General Elections to influences voters, the ruling BJD on Thursday demanded strict surveillance and monitoring of all these units to ensure free and fair polls in Odisha.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar, a delegation of BJD leaders alleged that unless strict and tough measures are taken, petrol pumps and gas agencies would be used as cash hoarding points by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan. “The personnel of these pumps are also likely to be used as couriers and agencies as delivery network during polls to illegally influence voters and violate the spirit of a clean and transparent election,” the memorandum stated.

The BJD leaders alleged that during the by-election to Bijepur Assembly constituency last year, huge amount of cash was seized from petrol pump owners and their managers. “This highlighted the rampant misuse of petrol pumps and gas agencies as cash hoarding and distribution points during the by-polls,” the memorandum alleged and added that misuse of these units is a real threat during the upcoming elections. Alleging that no action was taken against those who indulged in such illegal activities during Bijepur by-poll, the BJD delegation hoped that the same will not be repeated in the ensuing elections. The BJD demanded that the amount of cash generated on a daily basis by petrol pumps and gas agencies should be checked and the amount being transferred in and out of these units either by their owners and managers be strictly monitored and video recorded.

The memorandum further demanded that presence of large amount of cash not proportionate to the business revenue of petrol pumps and gas agencies should be reported and explanation sought. The BJD delegation included Lok Sabha Member Kalikesh Narayan Singhdeo, former minister Pushpendra Singhdeo, party MLAs Debasis Samantray, Umakant Samantray, Pranab Balabantray and spokesperson Sasmit Patra.