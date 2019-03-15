Home States Odisha

Lok Sabha elections: BJD seeks close watch on fuel pumps, gas agencies 

The memorandum further demanded that presence of large amount of cash not proportionate to the business revenue of petrol pumps and gas agencies should be reported and explanation sought. 

Published: 15th March 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

BJD leaders giving a memorandum to CEO in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Alleging that there is a possibility of huge cash transfers by BJP through petrol pumps and gas agencies in the run-up to General Elections to influences voters, the ruling BJD on Thursday demanded strict surveillance and monitoring of all these units to ensure free and fair polls in Odisha.

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar, a delegation of BJD leaders alleged that unless strict and tough measures are taken, petrol pumps and gas agencies would be used as cash hoarding points by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan. “The personnel of these pumps are also likely to be used as couriers and agencies as delivery network during polls to illegally influence voters and violate the spirit of a clean and transparent election,” the memorandum stated.

The BJD leaders alleged that during the by-election to Bijepur Assembly constituency last year, huge amount of cash was seized from petrol pump owners and their managers. “This highlighted the rampant misuse of petrol pumps and gas agencies as cash hoarding and distribution points during the by-polls,” the memorandum alleged and added that misuse of these units is a real threat during the upcoming elections. Alleging that no action was taken against those who indulged in such illegal activities during Bijepur by-poll, the BJD delegation hoped that the same will not be repeated in the ensuing elections. The BJD demanded that the amount of cash generated on a daily basis by petrol pumps and gas agencies should be checked and the amount being transferred in and out of these units either by their owners and managers be strictly monitored and video recorded.

The memorandum further demanded that presence of large amount of cash not proportionate to the business revenue of petrol pumps and gas agencies should be reported and explanation sought.  The BJD delegation included Lok Sabha Member Kalikesh Narayan Singhdeo, former minister Pushpendra Singhdeo, party MLAs Debasis Samantray, Umakant Samantray, Pranab Balabantray and spokesperson Sasmit Patra.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJD Lok Sabha Elections Fuel Pumps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp