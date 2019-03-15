Home States Odisha

Lok Sabha elections: BJP surge may check energy minister Susanta Singh's repeat show

Unlike 2014, it is not going to be a cakewalk for Energy Minister Susanta Singh in Bhatli Assembly constituency this time.  

Published: 15th March 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Energy Minister Susanta Singh

By Phanindra Pradhan
Express News Service

BARGARH: Unlike 2014, it is not going to be a cakewalk for Energy Minister Susanta Singh in Bhatli Assembly constituency this time.  The resurgence of BJP in the seat is likely to pose a tough challenge to sitting MLA who is almost certain to be renominated by the BJD.

Singh had won the 2014 elections defeating Independent candidate Sushanta Mishra by a wide margin of 37,581 votes. Sauri Charan Barik of BJP secured third position by getting 29,316 votes while Prakash Chandra Debata of Congress secured fourth position by getting 10,506 votes during the last election.
However, the scenario changed in 2017 Panchayat elections when of the seven Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats, BJD managed to get four while BJP scored three. 

The segment covers three blocks of Bhatli, Sohela and Ambabhona.  The seat had been held by BJP twice consecutively in 2000 and 2004 when it was in alliance with the BJD. Former minister Bimbadhar Kuanr had represented the Assembly constituency in 2000 and 2004. After the coalition broke in 2009, Singh has been elected from the seat twice.

While Singh’s candidature is almost final for the upcoming elections, it is not going to be an easy road for him with the revival of BJP posing a stiff challenge. The BJP is also likely to field popular youth leader and State secretary of BYJM Irasis Acharya from the seat. Acharya enjoys a good image and public rapport in the region. He  is well connected with people at the grassroots and played a vital role in the panchayat polls. Apart from Acharya, Sushanta Mishra is in the race for BJP ticket from the constituency. 
Similarly, Congress is likely to field Satyanarayan Debata, son of former minster and five time MLA Prakash Chandra Debata. Satyanarayan is a known face in the constituency and he can give a good fight to his opponents.

Political observers said the panchayat poll is a clear indication that the saffron party has strengthened its base in the constituency and it is going to give a tough fight to BJD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha BJP Lok Sabha elections Odisha Energy Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp