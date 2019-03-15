Lok Sabha elections: BJP surge may check energy minister Susanta Singh's repeat show

Phanindra Pradhan By

Express News Service

BARGARH: Unlike 2014, it is not going to be a cakewalk for Energy Minister Susanta Singh in Bhatli Assembly constituency this time. The resurgence of BJP in the seat is likely to pose a tough challenge to sitting MLA who is almost certain to be renominated by the BJD.

Singh had won the 2014 elections defeating Independent candidate Sushanta Mishra by a wide margin of 37,581 votes. Sauri Charan Barik of BJP secured third position by getting 29,316 votes while Prakash Chandra Debata of Congress secured fourth position by getting 10,506 votes during the last election.

However, the scenario changed in 2017 Panchayat elections when of the seven Zilla Parishad (ZP) seats, BJD managed to get four while BJP scored three.

The segment covers three blocks of Bhatli, Sohela and Ambabhona. The seat had been held by BJP twice consecutively in 2000 and 2004 when it was in alliance with the BJD. Former minister Bimbadhar Kuanr had represented the Assembly constituency in 2000 and 2004. After the coalition broke in 2009, Singh has been elected from the seat twice.

While Singh’s candidature is almost final for the upcoming elections, it is not going to be an easy road for him with the revival of BJP posing a stiff challenge. The BJP is also likely to field popular youth leader and State secretary of BYJM Irasis Acharya from the seat. Acharya enjoys a good image and public rapport in the region. He is well connected with people at the grassroots and played a vital role in the panchayat polls. Apart from Acharya, Sushanta Mishra is in the race for BJP ticket from the constituency.

Similarly, Congress is likely to field Satyanarayan Debata, son of former minster and five time MLA Prakash Chandra Debata. Satyanarayan is a known face in the constituency and he can give a good fight to his opponents.

Political observers said the panchayat poll is a clear indication that the saffron party has strengthened its base in the constituency and it is going to give a tough fight to BJD.