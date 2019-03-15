Parties to field new faces 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The 2019 General Elections could see the major political parties field new faces in Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat. While the Congress is likely to field Prasant Mallick, the ruling BJD and BJP are looking for fresh faces for the seat.

As per reports, former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai and Prasant were considered by Congress and the former had to lose out owing to his defeat in the last elections.

In 2009 elections, Tarai had contested in CPI ticket and won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Rabindra Sethi. At that time, the CPI was the BJD’s poll partner. In 2014 polls, BJD broke its alliance with CPI and Tarai contested the elections from Congress ticket unsuccessfully. He was defeated by his BJD rival Kulamani Samal by a huge margin of 2, 76,394 votes.

Similarly, the BJP ticket is likely to go to either of the two aspirants Baidhar Mallick or Dhrutidhar Das. Baidhar had contested the 2009 and 2014 elections unsuccessfully. Party’s poor performance in the last two elections has delayed finalisation of names by the screening committee. With a number of ticket aspirants lining up for the seat, the saffron party is considering fielding Das, a Jagannath research scholar, to give a fight to the BJD.

The ruling BJD is also on the lookout for a new face to beat anti-incumbency and retain the seat. It is likely that sitting MP Kulamani Samal would not make it to the candidate list as he has not performed well. Samal was considered close to former minister and Paradip MLA Damodar Rout. His support base also depended on Rout which has dwindled after the latter was expelled from the party.

Sources said, district unit BJD president Bishnu Das are Tirtol MLA Rajshree Mallick are being considered for the seat from BJD.