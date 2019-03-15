Home States Odisha

Parties to field new faces 

The 2019 General Elections could see the major political parties field new faces in Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat.

Published: 15th March 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The 2019 General Elections could see the major political parties field new faces in Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat. While the Congress is likely to field Prasant Mallick, the ruling BJD and BJP are looking for fresh faces for the seat.

As per reports, former MP Bibhu Prasad Tarai and Prasant were considered by Congress and the former had to lose out owing to his defeat in the last elections.

In 2009 elections, Tarai had contested in CPI ticket and won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Rabindra Sethi. At that time, the CPI was the BJD’s poll partner. In 2014 polls, BJD broke its alliance with CPI and Tarai contested the elections from Congress ticket unsuccessfully. He was defeated by his BJD rival Kulamani Samal by a huge margin of 2, 76,394 votes.

Similarly, the BJP ticket is likely to go to either of the two aspirants Baidhar Mallick or Dhrutidhar Das. Baidhar had contested the 2009 and 2014 elections unsuccessfully. Party’s poor performance in the last two elections has delayed finalisation of names by the screening committee. With a number of ticket aspirants lining up for the seat, the saffron party is considering fielding Das, a Jagannath research scholar, to give a fight to the BJD.

The ruling BJD is also on the lookout for a new face to beat anti-incumbency and retain the seat. It is likely that sitting MP Kulamani Samal would not make it to the candidate list as he has not performed well. Samal was considered close to former minister and Paradip MLA Damodar Rout. His support base also depended on Rout which has dwindled after the latter was expelled from the party.
Sources said, district unit BJD president Bishnu Das are Tirtol MLA Rajshree Mallick are being considered for the seat from BJD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp