Raid on business units for tax evasion

Three business firms were raided by the officials of Central GST for evading tax. The officials also seized some incriminating documents.

Published: 15th March 2019

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Three business firms were raided by the officials of Central GST for evading tax. The officials also seized some incriminating documents.

Central GST sources said, on the direction of Principal Commissioner Satyendra Kumar Singh and Joint Commissioner Debjyoti Chakravarty the sleuths of Central Preventive Unit raided three firms at Daily Market, GT Lane and Bisra Dahar Road areas of the city. The firms under the scanner have taken GST registrations using fake documents and were availing input tax credit to the tune of crores of rupees with issue of fake invoices, the officials said.

Documents recovered during the raids are being examined and appropriate action will be taken against the defaulters on completion of investigation, said Singh.

Similar steps would be taken against other tax evaders, said the officers, adding recently two persons of Chhattisgarh were arrested for their involvement for tax evasion. 

Above 45 industrial units under the jurisdiction of Rourkela Commissionerate have also been blacklisted, alert notices issued and efforts are underway to blacklist a few others.

