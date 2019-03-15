Home States Odisha

Training for polling officials from March 23 to April 20

The district chiefs were asked to follow the training schedule prepared as per the notification of Election Commission of India (ECI) for conducting General Elections in four phases in Odisha.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With less than a month remaining for the first phase polls in the State, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar has directed all District Election Officers (DEOs) to complete second and third phase training of polling officials between March 23 and April 20.

In a communication to all Collectors and DEOs, Kumar said field-level training is an integral part of free and fair election for which all polling personnel must be trained thoroughly to handle various types of situation for better risk management.

While the first round training for all constituencies has been completed, the second round will be conducted between March 23 and 27.

The third round training for first phase elections in Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Berhampur Lok Sabha and 28 Assembly constituencies, scheduled on April 11, will be held between April 1 and 5.

The third round training for second phase elections in Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal and Aska Parliamentary constituencies along with 35 Assembly segments, scheduled on April 18, will be held between April 2 and 6. As the third phase elections in Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha and 42 Assembly constituencies have been scheduled for April 23, the third round training of poll officials will be held from April 11 to 15. 

For the last leg of elections to be conducted in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara Parliamentary and 42 Assembly constituencies on April 29, the training of officials will be held from April 16 to 20.

“The second round of training in all districts will be conducted as per the procedures adopted during the first round training of presiding and first polling officers. The training will be imparted by the returning officers of Assembly constituencies,” the CEO said.

However, the second, third, fourth and fifth polling officials will be imparted training along with presiding officers and first polling officers during the third round.

