Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana: Two Odisha MPs adopt panchayats, forget promises

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), an ambitious programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to improve infrastructure in villages, has failed to achieve its objective in the district owing to the indifference of the elected representatives.

Two panchayats, Bagoi in Kujang block and Palasol in Jagatsinghpur block, were adopted by Lok Sabha member Kulamani Samal and Rajya Sabha member Ranjib Biswal respectively as part of the scheme. However, both the elected representatives were last seen at functions where they declared to have adopted the panchayats and it was way back in 2014. The Prime Minister had launched SAGY in 2014 to focus on development of villages. But even after five years of the programme, there has been no change in the villagers’ plight. Their problems persist and they feel cheated as the promises made by the MPs remain unfulfilled.

Bagoi panchayat, having a population of more than 6,000, consists of four villages -Bagoi, Sandhpur, Saradia and Kothiashai. Sources said Samal had promised piped water supply, widening of roads, drainage system, setting up of the post office and other amenities at the villages. However, there is no sign of drinking water supply yet in the villages. The villages get water from Balia and Kujang and it is unsafe for consumption. Similarly, the MP had promised to construct a mini-stadium in the panchayat but the project was shifted to Rahama under Tirtol block. The villagers alleged this was done as they did not vote in favour of BJD in the last panchayat polls.

Bagoi Sarpanch Adhir Pradhan said with promises made by the MP remaining unfulfilled, the people are left disappointed. He said Samal had allocated `12 lakh from his MPLAD fund for renovation of Panchayat High School in 2016 but owing to sub-standard work, the building now wears a dilapidated look. “Not a single paisa has been allocated from the special fund of Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana towards improving drainage system, lighting, drinking water supply, construction of village roads and other development activities in this panchayat,” Pradhan said. Similar is the plight of Palasol panchayat. Subodh Lenka and Bijaya Das, both locals, said Dingeswer Upper Primary School in the panchayat has no building and children face numerous problems while attending classes.

They also gave a proposal to renovate Atal Baldevjew High School building but nothing has been done in this regard. The people of the panchayat also face problems pertaining to lack of proper roads.

Meanwhile, Samal and Biswal said no special funds were allocated to their adopted panchayats under SAGY due to which no development projects could be taken up in these villages.