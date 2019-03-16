Home States Odisha

BJD MP Balabhadra Majhi who had resigned from party joins BJP

Welcoming Majhi to the party, Union Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan praised for the former's contribution in the development process for the district in the last five years.

Published: 16th March 2019 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

Balabhadra Majhi. (Photo: EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: A day after resigning from Biju Janata Dal (BJD), sitting member of parliament from Nabarangpur Balabhadra Majhi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at its national headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Majhi who quit the BJD on Thursday claiming that he was ignored said, “I had come to politics to do something for the development of the district (Nabarangpur). When I felt ignored and neglected as I was kept out of discussions and deliberations on organisational issues both in the district and the state level, I thought it best to quit.”

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Welcoming Majhi to the party, Union Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan praised for the former's contribution in the development process for the district in the last five years.

Describing Majhi as one of the best tribal leaders of the country, Oram said the initiatives of former had made it possible for the implementation of several infrastructure projects in the district.

The Union Petroleum Minister said Majhi inclusion will strengthen the party. He gave the credit to the former BJD leader for bringing his district into the railway map.

Welcome to BJP! I know how you were mistreated & stymied from working. I look forward to working together for the development of Odisha and India”, tweeted party's national vice-president Baijayant Panda.

A former employee of the railways, Majhi was offered the BJD ticket to contest the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2014.

National BJP general secretary and Odisha in-charge Arun Singh was also present at the joining ceremony.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJD BJP Odisha Balabhadra Majhi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp