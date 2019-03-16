Home States Odisha

‘BJP to return chit fund money’

Patra demanded that the BJP should first answer why it did not fulfil the promise made in the manifesto for 2014 polls for providing special category status to Odisha if it came to power.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chairman of the BJP’s manifesto (Sankalpa Patra) committee Biswabhusan Harichandan on Friday announced that the party will bring a law and return money of all small depositors duped by the chit fund companies within six months of coming to power in Odisha.

Harichandan, who presided over the fifth meeting of the BJP manifesto committee, said priority will be given to creation of more irrigation potential while cold storages will be opened in all blocks of the State.
Stating that there is a need for establishment of more agro-industries, the said importance will be given to micro and small industries to make youths of the state self-reliant. Similarly, youths from the state will be employed in all industrial units of Odisha, he said.

Alleging that the BJD government has cheated the farmers of the State, the veteran leader announced that share-croppers will be identified and steps will be taken to hike the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy and give bonus.

The BJD, however, alleged that the BJP is trying to fool the people again by making false promises. “This is another jumla just like `15 lakh to each account and creation of two crore jobs every year,” BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said. Patra demanded that the BJP should first answer why it did not fulfil the promise made in the manifesto for 2014 polls for providing special category status to Odisha if it came to power.

“The BJP which conspired with Chhattisgarh against Odisha to take away the water of Mahanadi, conspired with Andhra Pradesh to inundate the regions of Malkangiri due to Polavaram dam, slashed Central funds in 33 programmes and stopped 8 programmes should be ashamed to even talk about Sankalp,” he said.

