Carry proof for cash above Rs 50,000, EC cautions

The Election Commission has cautioned people to have valid document if they are carrying cash above Rs 50,000 and gift articles over Rs 10,000.

Published: 16th March 2019 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission has cautioned people to have valid document if they are carrying cash above Rs 50,000 and gift articles over Rs 10,000. The EC, however, said no document will be required for cash below Rs 50,000. 

“The unexplained cash above Rs 50,000 will be seized and released only after it is proven that it has nothing to do with the elections. If the seized amount from any individual is above Rs 10 lakh, it will be referred to the Income Tax Department for inquiry,” said Hariballav Mishra, Additional Secretary in the office of State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

“Person carrying cash above the fixed limit will have to explain its source and where it is taken to. The district collectors too have been asked by the Election Commission to take necessary measures in this regard,” said Mishra.

The Election Commission officials will also keep an eye on community and social functions to ensure that it is not funded by a political party.

Officials said the expenditure observers, surveillance teams, flying squads and police are active in the State after enforcement of model code of conduct which will remain effective till the end of polling procedure.

The Election Commission of India is directly monitoring appointment of squads and observers. 
“Squads and observers have been appointed by the EC at Lok Sabha constituencies as well as Assembly constituencies. Besides there are also police observers who will keep eye on poll expenditures,” said Additional Chief Electoral Officer for Odisha Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav.

