Chain snatchers target morning walkers

Chandrasekharpur Police proved to have been trapped by proverbial dawn’s sleeping blanket on Friday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chandrasekharpur Police proved to have been trapped by proverbial dawn’s sleeping blanket on Friday. For, as many as four morning walkers were robbed of their gold ornaments while the cops were nowhere in sight.

A case in Point: Gayatri Muduli (56) of Sailashree Vihar was waiting for her neighbours to go to a nearby park at about 5.20 am when she spotted five anti-socials armed with blunt objects. She returned to her house. After Gayatri saw the miscreants leaving the area, she came out of her house. But, the miscreants came back and took away her gold ornaments.

“They caught hold of me firmly and snatched a gold chain, two gold bangles, two rings including a diamond ring and earrings,” Gayatri said. On hearing Gayatri’s screams, the neighbours tried to rescue her but the anti-socials started hurling stones at their houses. 

When Gayatri’s husband Bhabagrahi Beura, on being informed, arrived at the spot, he was also attacked with a sharp weapon. Another local Bibhu Das was also injured in the stone  attack. Later, when a group of locals reached there, the miscreants fled.

“My husband called police control room for at least two times but no one responded. After the attack, I am afraid of going even to the nearby park,” Gayatri said.

“A case has been registered and further investigation is on. Inspectors have also been directed to enhance patrolling in the City during wee hours,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu told The Express.

Apart from this, three other incidents of snatching under Chandrasekharpur Police limits and one under Nandankanan Police limits were reported on Friday when the victims were going for morning walk.

The incident comes few days after a group of anti-socials barged into a house in Kanan Vihar Phase-I area of the Capital and stayed there for over two hours before decamping with valuables worth lakhs of rupees. Police have made no arrest in connection with the crime.

