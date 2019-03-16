Home States Odisha

Court work resumes partially

This apart, they have also called off their relay hunger strike.

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur District Bar Association has decided to put their agitation partially on hold over demand for permanent bench of High Court in Western Odisha in view of the upcoming General Elections. This apart, they have also called off their relay hunger strike.

At its general body meeting, the association decided to relax their agitation and partially resume the functioning of the court. Though hearing of the cases which were pending before the strike was called will not be considered for the time being, some urgent matters concerning public will be taken up. Notary public and stamp vendors resumed work and filing of affidavits also began on Friday.

The district sub-registrar office and executive office will be reopened on Monday.  Land registration in court will also resume from March 18. Likewise, civil court will  resume functioning from March 25. However, the work will be limited only to filing of cases, bails and petitions. Though the court will be operating partially, the agitation will continue during the period.

Meanwhile, the lawyers have resolved to hold cease-work in the last three working days of the month. “Abiding by the model code of conduct, the lawyers have put the strike on hold,” Sambalpur Bar Association president Bijitendriya Pradhan said. “We will wait till the elections are over and the new Government is formed. If the new Government does not consider our demand and come up with a solution within three months of its formation, we will intensify our protest,” he added.

