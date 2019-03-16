Home States Odisha

Dambru faces challenge  in Chitrakonda segment

Field surveys being conducted by the ruling BJD to gauge the strength of ticket aspirants is giving sleepless nights to the  party hopefuls from Chitrakonda (ST) Assembly constituency. 

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Field surveys being conducted by the ruling BJD to gauge the strength of ticket aspirants is giving sleepless nights to the  party hopefuls from Chitrakonda (ST) Assembly constituency. 
There are at least half a dozen aspirants for the reserved seat, including incumbent MLA Dambru Sisa and a former police officer Sarat Chandra Buruda. If given a ticket, Sisa will be trying his luck for the second term. On the other hand, Buruda has been claiming that BJD can be assured of a win, if he is given a ticket from the seat.

Former ZP vice-president Bansidhar Muduli is also doing his best to influence the party leaders to get a ticket. Ex-Zilla Parishad president Padmini Muduli is hopeful that the party may consider her candidature for the seat basing on her loyalty to party. 

Political experts here opine that, the BJD may pick Padmini, if the party gives 33 per cent reservation to women in the Assembly election too. Yet another aspirant, Purna Chandra Baka had quit as head clerk in the collectorate to join the BJD.

Interestingly, Baka’s daughters Shantilata Baka (Majhi) and Laxmipriya Baka (Nayak), who is presently Mathili Panchayat Samiti chairperson are aspirants for BJP and Congress tickets respectively.
A total of 1,83,891 voters in Chitrakonda Assembly segment would exercise their franchise. There are 243 booths under Chitrakonda Assembly segment of which 75 booths are hyper-sensitive and 32 sensitive. Election to Chitrakonda and Malkangiri Assembly segments would be held in the first phase on April 11.

