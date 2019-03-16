Drunk man kills stepmother  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man killed his stepmother in an inebriated condition on Thursday night at Chakodagogua village under Tantiapala marine police limits here. He was arrested on Friday.

The accused, Binod Ghadei, returned home drunk and was engaged in a verbal duel with his 45-year-old mother Binita when other family members had gone to see a Jatra. Later, Binod allegedly attacked Binita with an iron rod injuring her seriously. Hearing Binita’s screams, villagers rushed to their house and admitted her to Rajnagar hospital where doctor declared her brought dead.

On being informed, police reached the hospital and seized the body. “We have filed a case under Section 302 of IPC against the accused. After committing the crime, Binod was trying to flee, but the police nabbed him from his village on Friday. Police seized blood-stained iron rod from the spot. The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained immediately. Further investigation is on,” said Pattamundai SDPO Ranjan De.

“Unchecked flow of illicit liquor has started wrecking havoc with the people of our area. Similarly, anti-social activities have gone up in the locality due to liquor sale. Police seem to have turned a blind eye to the illicit trade and as a result a drunk youth killed his stepmother,” said Amarbara Biswal, a social worker of Kendrapara.