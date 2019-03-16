Home States Odisha

Excise sleuths intensify raids to check illicit liquor flow

With less than a month left for the first phase of the General Elections, the Excise officials have intensified raids on liquor shops in Cuttack district.

Published: 16th March 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With less than a month left for the first phase of the General Elections, the Excise officials have intensified raids on liquor shops in Cuttack district. Apart from setting up a control room at the district office of Excise Department, special squads have been formed to curb trade of illicit liquor and other drugs.

Informing about the measures being taken, District Excise Superintendent Ashok Kumar Satpathy said, 11 squads have been formed to keep a track of illicit liquor sale and other contraband trade. The 11 squads include 9 Charge Office squads and two mobile squads, he said and added Excise Deputy Superintendent Madhusmita Nayak is in charge of the control room, which is functional from March 9.

While three vehicles have been provided to Inspectors of Cuttack Sadar, Athagarh and Banki Excise Sub-division to facilitate officials in raiding, another vehicle has been kept in reserve at the headquarters for emergency raids. 

Apart from conducting regular patrolling and raids, the Excise officials are keeping a close watch on sensitive areas like Athagarh, Narasinghpur, Banki, Choudwar, Salepur, Phulnakhara, Niali and Kantapada. Departmental intelligence personnel have been engaged in these areas.
Persons who were arrested for illicit liquor and other contraband trade but released on bail will also be under the scanner.

While a majority of foreign liquor shops in the district are under CCTV camera surveillance, others either have no facility or it is lying defunct. Satpathy has directed the liquor shop owners to install or repair CCTV cameras and instructed Excise officials to keep an eye on supply of liquor from depots to sale points.

Action will be initiated against shops from where excess liquor is suspected to be flowing, he added.
Apart from 64 licenced country liquor shops, there are 117 foreign liquor off shop and 50 foreign liquor on shops in the district.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp