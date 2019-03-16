Fishermen woes poll plank in Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Seaside villagers of Mahakalapada and Rajnagar Assembly seats have vowed ‘to teach the BJD Government a lesson’ for its anti-fishermen policies.

They alleged that the BJD has failed to resolve the problems faced by fishermen despite coming to power by making alluring promises. Even after 72 years of Independence, a large number of seaside villages do not have drinking water facility, sanitation and road connectivity. While flood wreaks havoc during rainy season, sea water engulfs the areas during high tide periods, the fishermen said.

“Similarly, the fishing ban affects the livelihood of around 35,000 fishermen of the two Assembly constituencies during the seven-month fishing ban from November 1 to May 31 on the 20-km stretch off the coast within Gahiramatha marine sanctuary every year. The Government has failed to provide alternative livelihood to them during the period. Irate fishermen are not in a mood to cast their votes in favour of the BJD”, said Arjun Mandal, vice-chairman of District Fish Workers’ Union.

Finding no option, sometimes villagers resort to illegal fishing in the sanctuary.

On February 15, six villagers of Batighar were arrested by the forest officials on charges of fishing in the marine sanctuary. Forest guards also seized the boat. They were released on bail on February 22 after spending a week in jail.

“Though I was released from jail, the forest officials are yet to hand over my boat to me. I had availed `one lakh loan from a bank last year to purchase the boat. I will not vote in favour of the BJD Government in the upcoming poll,” said Ganesh Mandal.

“The Government had assured us to provide speedy mechanised boats for venturing beyond 20 km off the coast for fishing. But the authorities concerned paid only lip service to our plight. The forest and Coast Guard officials have arrested around 500 fishermen and seized 100 boats and trawlers since November 1 on charges of illegal fishing. We will teach a lesson to the ruling BJD in the coming polls,” said Bhagabat Behera, a marine fishermen of Ramanagar.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties in the district have stepped up their campaign. The woes of marine fishermen have emerged as major poll plank for the 2019 elections.

“The votes of fishermen are the deciding factor in Mahakalapada and Rajnagar Assembly seats for which the BJD has started to woo them by giving false assurances,” said Alekha Jena, a senior BJP leader and former MLA of Rajnagar.

“The State Government has provided alternative livelihood to the marine fishermen and they will vote for BJD,” claimed Dhiren Sahoo, a senior BJD leader and former chairman of Kendrapara Municipality.