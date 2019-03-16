Home States Odisha

Four leopard hides seized, 7 held

Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Friday arrested seven persons and seized four leopard hides from their possession.

Four leopard hides seized by STF on Friday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch on Friday arrested seven persons and seized four leopard hides from their possession.
Acting on a tip-off, an STF team led by Deputy SP Bilasini Nayak raided a lodge at Kuchinda in Sambalpur district in the evening and nabbed the accused besides recovering the leopard hides from them.
STF officers said preliminary investigation suggested that the accused were likely to smuggle the leopard skin to Kolkata and Mumbai. “At first point of sale, each leopard hide costs upto `10 lakh. In black market and metro cities, its cost can go up to `30 to `40 lakh,” STF SP Rahul PR said. 

During the initial questioning, it could not be established that the seven persons were smuggling the hides to foreign countries. But, it can not be ruled out, the SP said. Leopard skin is mostly used for decorative purposes and making vanity products. 

STF officers suspected that the big cats were hunted down in Kuchinda as it is a known habitat of the leopards. There are about 4,000 leopards in Odisha, official sources said.

“We are also trying to ascertain whether the accused hunted the leopards or received the hides from poachers. They are being brought to STF office in Bhubaneswar for further investigation,” the SP said. 
The seven persons have been identified as Sanjay Bag of Kuchinda, Minaketan Munda and Kumud Bara of Mahulpali in Sambalpur district, Sunil Kumar Kalo, Jasraj Patel, Kailash Majhi and Jhasaketan Naik of Laikera in Jharsuguda district. Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Sections 120(B), 379 and 411 of IPC along with Section 51 of Wildlife (Protection) Act.

