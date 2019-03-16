It’s going to be war on Facebook in Odisha’s social media elections

SN Agragami By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If 2014 General Elections saw social media emerge a political battleground with immense power to influence electoral outcomes, 2019 is tipped to be the real “social media elections” in India.

As battlelines are being drawn following announcement of poll schedule, war rooms of political parties are buzzing with activity, burnishing their social media weapons and marching their cyber armies to the fronts.

In Odisha, the social media war is panning out more intensely on facebook and whatsapp than twitter or other platforms. While BJP enjoys the first-off-the-track advantage by being the earliest adapter of social networks, the ruling BJD has gained a foothold in the political social media space over the last three years. The Congress has also shed its reluctance to become the most aggressive player going even to the extent of crossing the thin line between sarcasm and trolling.

The State BJP, which already has a well-oiled social media force, is working with a strategy of combining its field outreach with focused messaging on the virtual platforms. Along with mobilising people on the ground at the booth-level through its “Mo Booth Sabuthu Majboot” programme it has employed a coordinated digital campaign through social media.

With major thrust on facebook and whatsapp, the party has engaged dedicated units with social media proficient cadres and volunteers from the State-level to district and panchayat-level. Even as the party is guarded over disclosing numbers, sources state that there are between 4000 and 5000 active whatsapp groups at different levels. While, facebook accounts have been opened from State to panchayat units and auxillary organizations and aggressively promoting party messages on the platform.

“Why facebook? Because, it is the platform with maximum reach cutting across all sections, particularly among the youth. Everyone having a phone nowadays has a facebook account and uses it regularly. We are reaching out to voters by highlighting the various development works and welfare schemes launched by PM Modi while criticism of the State Government is fact-based. Negative messaging is a strict no”, says State BJP social media convenor Prabin Padhy.

Political social media strategist Raj Singh sees the focus on facebook and whatsapp as natural. According to facebook data, there are more than 73 lakh fb users against around 3.18 crore voters in the State. “While over 80 per cent of fb users are in the 18-40 age bracket, over 40 lakh users have displayed keen interest in politics. With such a substantial chunk of voters on fb, parties have to go all out to woo them”, he says.

The BJD might have taken to social media following party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in early 2016 but it has gone the whole hog.

It is giving a tough challenge to the BJP in social media and whatsapp. Primarily focusing on success of various programmes and schemes, brand management of CM Naveen Patnaik and promoting party events, it has already stood out in terms of trending its messages. Party hashtags have been national trends with #KALIAInspiresNation, #OneThirdWomenInSansad, #UNHailsOdisha to name a few which had stayed atop twitter in India and also in facebook.

Revving up its social media activities is a strong IT Cell with nearly a score social media experts and equal number of digital media professionals. A professional research and strategy wing adds girth to BJD SM outreach. IT coordinators have been appointed to the district level while specific units have been formed by involving auxillary units, primarily BCJD student’s wing, BYJD youth and women’s wing, etc. The social media members have all been trained in using the platforms.

“We are using our organizational strength to run successful social media campaigns. Our cadres are equipped with facts and figures to demolish Opposition attacks while taking the good governance of CM Naveen Patnaik and the pathbreaking achievements of his Government to the people. The National trends on twitter or FB are organic, catching attention due to the sheer power and scale of the programmes”, party spokesperson and IT Cell member Sasmit Patra said.

The Congress is lagging behind but has upped its game in recent times. However, it still has a lot of catch up to do in terms of reach and following.