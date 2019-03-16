Home States Odisha

Move to shift railway unit anti-Odisha, alleges BJD

A railway official clarified that the RE works in ECoR territory have been completed.

Published: 16th March 2019 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The decision of the Ministry of Railways to shift the office of Chief Project Director (CPD), Railway Electrification (RE) from Bhubaneswar to Bengaluru has evoked sharp reaction among different political parties, including the BJD.

Spokesperson of BJD, Sasmit Patra said BJP has always been against the development of Odisha as the Central Government led by the party has also struck a deadly blow by bifurcating portions of East Coast Railway (ECoR) and forming South Coast Railway (SCoR).

Strongly condemning the move, especially when the model code of conduct is in force, Patra said the shifting of RE office from the State to Karnataka exposes BJP’s anti-Odisha stand. The electrification work of railways will come to a standstill after the office is shifted. People of the State will suffer as the move will push the railways here to a greater degree of neglect and deprivation, he said.

Even as the saffron outfit is claiming that RE unit at Bhubaneswar was not able to work for which projects are diverted to Rail Vikash Nigam Limited (RVNL), the BJD alleged project offices in Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are being closed as those are ruled by non-BJP parties.

“The RE unit at Bhubaneswar carried out electrification works of 643 km from 2014 to 2018. It has received the best project award this year and got certificate from the Minister of Railways,” Patra clarified.
The Congress also criticised BJP for the move and warned that the party will make it an issue during the elections. Party spokesperson Satya Nayak said the RE unit here has an excellent track record. But, it is unfortunate that the BJP-led Government has decided to move it to Bengaluru to woo the voters of Karnataka, he said.

Protesting the decision to shift the unit, CPI (M) activists led by senior leader Janardan Pati staged a demonstration in front of RE office at Rail Vihar. Pati said it was an important unit among 15 units across the country and has successfully handled many electrification projects in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

“We will protest the anti-Odisha act of the BJP and take up the matter with Election Commission of India as the decision violates model code of conduct,” he added. A railway official clarified that the RE works in ECoR territory have been completed. New works like new lines and doubling will be executed along with electrification by the construction agencies including RVNL, IRCON and ECoR construction organisation, he said.

“The staff and officers of RE unit posted in Bhubaneswar will be enabled to continue till the current session ends. Thereafter they will be adjusted as per their choice,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp