Odia girl’s gang-rape video goes viral

Tension ran high in Jaleswar area of the district after video of a girl being gang-raped went viral on social media.

Published: 16th March 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Tension ran high in Jaleswar area of the district after video of a girl being gang-raped went viral on social media. A case was registered on Friday on the basis of a  complaint filed by the victim’s parents.

The girl from Raibania was reportedly abducted by a group of youths from West Bengal. The matter came to light after the youths uploaded the video of the incident and some obscene photographs of the girl on social media. 

According to sources, the incident took place during Durga Puja when the girl was visiting a fair in West Bengal. When she was roaming at the festival ground, some youths from nearby village of the neighbouring State abducted her and took her to a forest area and committed the crime. The youths also made a video of the incident and threatened the victim with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

Fearing threat to her life and social stigma, the victim had remained silent. However, after the video went viral on social media, it came to the notice of the victim’s parents. Later, the girl, along with her parents, went to the local police station and filed a complaint against the youths.

Meanwhile, police swung into action and launched a manhunt after registering a case in this connection. “Steps are being taken to delete the video from social media platforms and arrest the accused,” said police.
Girl’s body found

Balasore: The body of a schoolgirl was found from a bush in Naraharipur village under Remuna police limits on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Supriya Behera, a Plus II student of Remuna College.
It is suspected that Supriya was killed with her throat slit. Though the exact reason behind her death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the girl was killed over love affair.

Earlier, Supriya’s father Harish Chandra Behera had lodged a complaint with Remuna police alleging that his daughter was abducted by one Sujan Puthal of Naraharipur village on Thursday. 
As per the complaint, Supriya had gone to attend her tuition and did not return on Thursday. 
“One of my relatives informed me that Sujan Puthal abducted my daughter while she was returning home from her tuition. When I went to Puthal’s house to enquire about the matter, his mother did not listen to me and misbehaved with me,” said Supriya’s father.

Remuna police station IIC Ranjit Sahu said, “There was injury mark on her  body and it is suspected that the girl was killed.” Further investigation is on.

