Odisha Parba 2019 kicks off at New Delhi

Former President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated ‘Odisha Parba-2019’ at India Gate in New Delhi on Friday.

Published: 16th March 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurated ‘Odisha Parba-2019’ at India Gate in New Delhi on Friday.

Recalling the rich maritime history of the State, Mukherjee said the economic affluence of ancient and medieval Odisha was mainly due to its overseas trade and maritime activities. 

“Starting from China sea to Indian Ocean, Odias had spread their empire in maritime trade. Apart from the trade in waterways, Odisha had huge businesses by roadways too. It is a privilege for me to be a part of the grand event,” he said.

Organised by Odia Samaj in Delhi on an area of 2.6 lakh sq ft, ‘Odisha Parba’ showcases the vision for a futuristic Odisha by reinstating its ancient glory.

The entrance gate to the event depicts sunrise, symbolising development of eastern part of the country. A grand stage has been set up with backdrop of a lotus that symbolise the vision of flourishing Odisha.
The handicraft and handloom section is a major draw at the festival where award-winning artisans and weavers from the State are showcasing and selling traditional handloom sarees, dress materials, artefacts and jewellery at a very competitive prices.

President of Odia Samaj, Sidhartha Pradhan said people can have glimpse of Odisha’s rich cultural legacy and mouth-watering street foods from its different cities including Cuttack and Berhampur in the third edition of the fest.  

Gananayak Panchakam by Debadhara Group, Mahuria dada, a colourful dance by Bhumia tribes, traditional Mukha dance, an Odissi dance titled ‘Moksha’ and a fusion of Odissi and Bharatnatyam titled ‘Tandanu’ by Guru Madhumita Raut and troupe left audience the audience spellbound on the inaugural evening.

Smruti Pasara, a live music show dedicated to late Akshya Mohanty by his son Chitrabhanu Mohanty and an animal mask dance added colour and zest to the evening.

