Old rivals in race for BJP ticket for Koraput Lok Sabha constituency

Bidyadhar Choudhury By

Express News Service

KORAPUT: Two old rivals are in the race for BJP ticket for Koraput Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming General Elections.

Former Chief Minister Giridhar Gomang, who was elected as Koraput MP nine times from Congress, and former BJD MP Jayram Pangi, his one time fierce opponent, are both vying for the same ticket. Gomang was first elected to the fifth Lok Sabha from Koraput in 1972. Subsequently, he was re-elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977, 1980, 1984, 1989, 1991, 1996, 1998 and 2004.

Since 1957, the Koraput LS was under the dominance of INC till Pangi of BJD snatched the seat from Gomang in 2009. He joined BJP in 2017 and has been working towards strengthening the party in the tribal hinterland. Pangi said he is confident of the party ticket in the forthcoming polls.

Gomang’s son Sisir said his father is not interested for Assembly ticket but the Parliamentary constituency.