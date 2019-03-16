Home States Odisha

Puri temple budget crosses Rs 100 crore mark

The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) passed a surplus budget of `102 crore for 2019-20 financial year here on Friday.

By Express News Service

PURI: The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) passed a surplus budget of Rs 102 crore for 2019-20 financial year here on Friday. This was almost 24 per cent more than the previous budget.

SJTA Chief Administrator P K Mohapatra said the temple body was estimated to earn Rs 101.23 crore with income from disposal of land, auction of quarries and  government grant. Its expenditure was pegged at Rs 78 crore. Priority has been been given to improve pilgrims’ facilities with a budget of Rs 38 crore. Around Rs 30 crore has been earmarked for remuneration of servitors while Rs five crore has been provisioned for construction of traditional Gurukul school. 

The servitor welfare fund remains the same as previous year with Rs five crore. Efforts are on to increase earnings from donation, which is about Rs four crore per year. 

Mohapatra said this year, the SJTA is likely to increase its corpus fund from Rs 650 crore to Rs 700 crore. Similarly, two MoUs would be executed between the NALCO and the SJTA to construct a mega Bhakta Nivas (pilgrim housing) near bus stand at Malatipatapur and develop the Jagannath Ballav mutt where an interpretation centre would be created for the devotees who were not allowed to enter the temple. The NALCO has agreed to spend about Rs 56 crore from its CSR fund for the purpose, he said.

The SJTA has urged the State Government to bear the salary of temple employees. The Government has also approved the norms proposed by the temple body for sale of temple land. This would help increase earnings from the endowment property which was stalled for several years in the absence of a uniform policy. This apart, Rs six crore would be spent for organising the annual Rath Yatra, he added. 
The meeting was chaired by Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb. The budget would be sent to the State Government for approval.

