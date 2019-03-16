Home States Odisha

Time for change in Odisha: Rout

A day after former minister Damodar Rout joined the BJP, the senior leader lashed out at Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik and said a time for change has come in Odisha.

Published: 16th March 2019 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Dama Rout being welcomed by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at BJP office in Bhubaneswar on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after former minister Damodar Rout joined the BJP, the senior leader lashed out at Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik and said a time for change has come in Odisha.
“I have snapped ties of 45 years and joined BJP. Are you happy (Apana Mane Khusi Ta),” Rout said imitating the Chief Minister while addressing a function on Friday at the BJP headquarters here. The function was organised to welcome him to the party fold.

The former minister hit out at the Naveen Patnaik Government for corruption at all levels and said that he was removed from the Cabinet for raising his voice against this. Only BJP can eradicate corruption, he said and alleged that those moving around the Chief Minister now-a-days have turned politics into business.

The Chief Minister has removed from the party all Biju loyalists who had brought him (Naveen) to politics by insulting them, Rout said and criticised the State Government for its all-round failure. Women including minor girls are not safe in Odisha, he said and added that the Kunduli gang rape victim committed suicide as she did not get justice.

Party workers took out a motorcycle rally along side Rout’s vehicle from the airport to the party headquarters here. State unit BJP president Basant Panda, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, all India vice-president of BJP Baijayant Panda, leader of BJP Legislature Party KV Singhdeo and many senior leaders welcomed him at the party office. Panda said Rout’s joining BJP will strengthen the party and help it in achieving the goal of Mission 120 plus in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp