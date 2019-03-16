Time for change in Odisha: Rout

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after former minister Damodar Rout joined the BJP, the senior leader lashed out at Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik and said a time for change has come in Odisha.

“I have snapped ties of 45 years and joined BJP. Are you happy (Apana Mane Khusi Ta),” Rout said imitating the Chief Minister while addressing a function on Friday at the BJP headquarters here. The function was organised to welcome him to the party fold.

The former minister hit out at the Naveen Patnaik Government for corruption at all levels and said that he was removed from the Cabinet for raising his voice against this. Only BJP can eradicate corruption, he said and alleged that those moving around the Chief Minister now-a-days have turned politics into business.

The Chief Minister has removed from the party all Biju loyalists who had brought him (Naveen) to politics by insulting them, Rout said and criticised the State Government for its all-round failure. Women including minor girls are not safe in Odisha, he said and added that the Kunduli gang rape victim committed suicide as she did not get justice.

Party workers took out a motorcycle rally along side Rout’s vehicle from the airport to the party headquarters here. State unit BJP president Basant Panda, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, all India vice-president of BJP Baijayant Panda, leader of BJP Legislature Party KV Singhdeo and many senior leaders welcomed him at the party office. Panda said Rout’s joining BJP will strengthen the party and help it in achieving the goal of Mission 120 plus in the upcoming Assembly elections.