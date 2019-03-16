Home States Odisha

Woman held for bank fraud

A woman was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing for bank fraud.

Published: 16th March 2019 04:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing for bank fraud. Arnapurna Dash of Patkura in Kendrapara district had fraudulently availed a loan of `2 lakh from Odisha Gramya Bank under KGB personal loan scheme.

Dash had produced fake documents indicating that she was working as an assistant teacher with an upper primary school in Kendrapara district. However, investigation revealed that she is a housewife. 
Odisha Gramya Bank’s General Manager (Vigilance) had lodged a complaint with EOW in 2013 alleging money was withdrawn from the bank’s Bilahat branch in 2011-12 in form of loans by creating 148 fake beneficiaries under the KGB personal loan scheme. 

The loans were sanctioned on the basis of forged documents and showing beneficiaries as teachers of various upper primary schools, middle English schools and high schools. So far, the agency has arrested 91 persons including the then bank manager and field officer of Bilahat branch. Meanwhile, Dash was produced before a court in Cuttack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp