Woman held for bank fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A woman was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing for bank fraud. Arnapurna Dash of Patkura in Kendrapara district had fraudulently availed a loan of `2 lakh from Odisha Gramya Bank under KGB personal loan scheme.

Dash had produced fake documents indicating that she was working as an assistant teacher with an upper primary school in Kendrapara district. However, investigation revealed that she is a housewife.

Odisha Gramya Bank’s General Manager (Vigilance) had lodged a complaint with EOW in 2013 alleging money was withdrawn from the bank’s Bilahat branch in 2011-12 in form of loans by creating 148 fake beneficiaries under the KGB personal loan scheme.

The loans were sanctioned on the basis of forged documents and showing beneficiaries as teachers of various upper primary schools, middle English schools and high schools. So far, the agency has arrested 91 persons including the then bank manager and field officer of Bilahat branch. Meanwhile, Dash was produced before a court in Cuttack.