Animal sacrifice continues despite ban

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Despite a High Court ban on animal sacrifice, the heinous practice continued with impunity in the district headquarters on the eve of the five-day long Badayatra, which began here on Saturday.

At least one lakh goats, sheep and other animals were sacrificed along the roadside in full public glare to appease the deities Kanamraju (Krishna), Balaraju (Arjun), Potaraju (Bhim) and Mutulaumma (Durga). The display of blood and gore took place at Kanyamajhibandha, about 50 metres from the District Police Office.

The sacrificial bloodshed took place in the presence of local tehsil and revenue officials, in violation of the court order.

Wildlife activists say district and police administration were aware of the court order but chose to remain turn a blind eye. Sacrificing animals during Badayatra has been a custom over the years. However, the High Court, in 2008, had banned animal sacrifice.

While devotees believed that it was not only a custom but the best way to appease the goddess and seek her blessings, wildlife activist K Sanyasi Raju protested against the ruthless act in the name of religious belief. He criticised the local administration and police department, stating that the onus is on them to implement the court order.

Hundreds of devotees were seen standing in queue with their sacrificial “offerings” in the presence of police and revenue officials. The deities, who reached Malkangiri as a part of their biennial visit, first arrived at Kanyamajhibandha and would return to their original shrine Manyamkonda in Kalimela block on Wednesday.

Sub-Collector Rameswar Pradhan said the High Court ban on animal sacrifice ought to be strictly implemented while honouring customs. The administration will act against the offenders, he added.

