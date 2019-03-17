Anxious leaders await final names

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as official declarations are awaited, the BJP and Congress have almost finalised candidates for the Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) constituency. However, two BJD camps are spending time in anxiety as confusion prevails over the ruling party candidate.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram is certain to contest and try for his fifth victory from the seat. Pitted against him is Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey who joined Congress six months back.

Till recently hockey icon and former Rajya Sabha (RS) Member of BJD Dilip Tirkey was the front runner for BJD ticket. But, the entry of daughter of former Chief Minister Hemandand Biswal and working president of Sundargarh District Congress Committee Sunita Biswal into BJD a week back has changed all equations. Sunita is tipped to be next BJD nominee for the Sundargarh Parliamentary seat.

A senior BJD leader confided that they have been instructed to project Sunita, but in absence of an official announcement supporters of both Sunita and Dilip are anxious. Opinions are divided in the BJD about Sunita’s winnability against the BJP heavyweight Jual Oram and George.

Another senior BJD leader said BJD’s gamble on Sunita may go awry as Bhuiyan and Christian communities are determining factors in Sundargarh.

He said the calculation that Sunita, a ‘Praja Bhuiyan’, may consolidate Bhuiyan votes in BJD’s favour is somehow misplaced. Her failure to corner sizable Christian votes may divide non-Christian votes and benefit George, a catholic Christian having strong support of missionaries.

He said if Hemanand, the former Sundargarh MP, supports Sunita then she would be in better position or else she may end up in the third place. It is an open secret that the aging Hemanand had made Sunita Sundargarh District Congress Committee functionary and was lobbying hard for her nomination.

BJD insiders said Dilip, a catholic Christian, makes a better candidate for BJD as in 2014 he had lost to Jual by only 18,829 votes while Hemanand was at third spot. But, Dilip failed to keep close touch with BJD leaders and workers in the district.

Dilip said he is interested to contest but everything depends on BJD chief Naveen Patnaik’s decision.

From 1977, Bhuiyan candidates had won from Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat thrice and Christian candidates had won four times. Jual, an Oram tribal, won it four times in 1998, 1999, 2014 and 2014.

