Balabhadra Majhi joins BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after resigning from Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its national headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday.

Majhi, who quit the BJD on Thursday claiming that he was ignored by the party, said, “I had come to politics to do something for development of Nabarangpur district. When I felt ignored and neglected as I was kept out of discussions and deliberations on organisational issues both at the district and the State levels, I thought it best to quit.”

Welcoming Majhi to the party, Union Ministers Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan praised the former’s contribution to the development process for the district in the last five years.

Describing Majhi as one of the best tribal leaders of the country, Oram said the initiatives of the former had made it possible for implementation of several infrastructure projects in the district.

The Union Petroleum Minister said Majhi’s inclusion will strengthen the BJP. He gave the credit to the former BJD leader for bringing his district into the railway map.

“Welcome to BJP! I know how you were mistreated & stymied from working. I look forward to working together for the development of Odisha and India,” tweeted party’s national vice-president Baijayant Panda.

National BJP general secretary and Odisha in-charge Arun Singh was also present at the joining ceremony.