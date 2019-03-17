Home States Odisha

Balabhadra’s exit puts BJD in a spot

The BJD rank and file are in a spot of trouble after the exit of its incumbent Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi from the party.

Published: 17th March 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Deba Prasad Dash
Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The BJD rank and file are in a spot of trouble after the exit of its incumbent Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi from the party.

With Majhi joining BJP, his supporters are planning to follow him if the Saffron party gives him ticket for Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency.   

The BJD is likely to field the SC & ST Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi as its Lok Sabha candidate from Nabarangpur and Congress may field Pradeep Majhi for the seat. 

If BJP gives ticket to Balabhadra from Nabarangpur seat, there would be a tough contest between him and Pradeep and the former may win the seat based on his past performance, said the political analysts here. 
They added that the ruling party may have to pay a heavy price for

denying ticket to Balabhadra as the party activists are not ready to accept any other candidate for the seat. He was instrumental in laying of the railway line between Malkangiri and Jeypore and Balabhadra will use it as an election issue to bag votes.

Even though Parsuram Majhi is in the race for the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat, BJP State and central leaders are in favour of giving party ticket to Balabhadra, said a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity. 
However, the Congress camp here is upbeat over the recent developments in the ruling party. The BJD nominee Ramesh Chandra Majhi is not a strong contender, a Congress insider here said.  
While the BJD is a divided house in the district ahead of distribution of tickets, rift in party is likely to deepen further after announcement of tickets for Malkangiri and  Chitrakonda Assembly segments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp