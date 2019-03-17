Balabhadra’s exit puts BJD in a spot

Deba Prasad Dash By

Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The BJD rank and file are in a spot of trouble after the exit of its incumbent Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi from the party.

With Majhi joining BJP, his supporters are planning to follow him if the Saffron party gives him ticket for Nabarangpur Lok Sabha constituency.

The BJD is likely to field the SC & ST Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi as its Lok Sabha candidate from Nabarangpur and Congress may field Pradeep Majhi for the seat.

If BJP gives ticket to Balabhadra from Nabarangpur seat, there would be a tough contest between him and Pradeep and the former may win the seat based on his past performance, said the political analysts here.

They added that the ruling party may have to pay a heavy price for

denying ticket to Balabhadra as the party activists are not ready to accept any other candidate for the seat. He was instrumental in laying of the railway line between Malkangiri and Jeypore and Balabhadra will use it as an election issue to bag votes.

Even though Parsuram Majhi is in the race for the Nabarangpur Lok Sabha seat, BJP State and central leaders are in favour of giving party ticket to Balabhadra, said a senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity.

However, the Congress camp here is upbeat over the recent developments in the ruling party. The BJD nominee Ramesh Chandra Majhi is not a strong contender, a Congress insider here said.

While the BJD is a divided house in the district ahead of distribution of tickets, rift in party is likely to deepen further after announcement of tickets for Malkangiri and Chitrakonda Assembly segments.