Boats to ferry poll officials to island  

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur administration will use boats to ferry election officials and EVMs to the river island of Kud Gunderpur under Dhankauda block in the district.

Kud Gunderpur gram panchayat, 35 km from Sambalpur, is a patch of land on Mahanadi and boats are the only mode of communication to the village. It comprises six villages of Kud Gunderpur, Kud Tabda, Kud Jampali, Kud Amlipali, Kud Mahada and Kud Patakhai.

Though the Works department began construction of three-lane bridge to connect the river island with the mainland at Tulundi in December 2016, work on 446-metre bridge is yet to be completed even after more than two years.

Even though the Works department had set a target to complete the work by December, 2018, it has been delayed due to flow of water of Mahanadi throughout the year at the place. The department has set a new deadline to complete the work by June this year.

Kud Gunderpur gram panchayat comes under Rengali Assembly constituency of the district. It has 1,530 voters, including 747 women who will cast their votes in three polling booths at Kud Gunderpur, Kud Mahada and Kud Amlipali on April 23.

Sambalpur Sadar Sub-Collector Pradeep Sahu said 18 polling officials and police personnel will be deployed at the three booths of the river island. Micro observers will also be deployed at the booths during the election.

He said boats will be utilised to ferry the polling officials and the police personnel to conduct the election. Though there is availability of private country boats at Tulundi Ghat to reach the river island, they have decided to use Government boats during the election.