Home States Odisha

Boats to ferry poll officials to island  

The Sambalpur administration will use boats to ferry election officials and EVMs to the river island of Kud Gunderpur under Dhankauda block in the district.

Published: 17th March 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers cross Mahanadi in a boat at Kud Gunderpur I Express

By Phanindra Pradhan
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur administration will use boats to ferry election officials and EVMs to the river island of Kud Gunderpur under Dhankauda block in the district.
Kud Gunderpur gram panchayat, 35 km from Sambalpur, is a patch of land on Mahanadi and boats are the only mode of communication to the village. It comprises six villages of Kud Gunderpur, Kud Tabda, Kud Jampali, Kud Amlipali, Kud Mahada and Kud Patakhai.

Though the Works department began construction of three-lane bridge to connect the river island with the mainland at Tulundi in December 2016, work on 446-metre  bridge is yet to be completed even after more than two years. 

Even though the Works department had set a target to complete the work by December, 2018, it has been delayed due to flow of water of Mahanadi throughout the year at the place. The department has set a new deadline to complete the work by June this year.

Kud Gunderpur gram panchayat comes under Rengali Assembly constituency of the district. It has 1,530 voters, including 747 women who will cast their votes in three polling booths at Kud Gunderpur, Kud Mahada and Kud Amlipali on April 23.  

Sambalpur Sadar Sub-Collector Pradeep Sahu said 18 polling officials and police personnel will be deployed at the three booths of the river island. Micro observers will also be deployed at the booths during the election.

He said boats will be utilised to ferry the polling officials and the police personnel to conduct the election. Though there is availability of private country boats at Tulundi Ghat to reach the river island, they have decided to use Government boats during the election.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hitting China to make them disown Masood Azhar
Cricketer S Sreesanth addresses to media after the Supreme Court judgement on Spot fixing case at Supreme Court. (Photo|Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
Supreme Court sets aside BCCI life ban on S Sreesanth
Gallery
Popular Tamil actor Vishal got engaged to love of his life Anisha Alla Reddy in a close ceremony in Hyderabad on March 16. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Anisha Alla
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Padma awards to 54 noted personalities, including scientist S. Nambi Narayanan and actor Manoj Bajpayee. [IN PHOTO |President Ram Nath Kovind Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries in a group photograph with awardees at Padma Awards 2019 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
Padma Awards 2019 ceremony in pictures: Manoj Bajpayee, Gautam Gambhir, Teejan Bai among 54 honoured by President
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp