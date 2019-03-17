Home States Odisha

Cover IFR title holders under KALIA: Food panel tells Govt

BHUBANESWAR: With the districts lacking data on the exact number of people, who are beneficiaries of individual forest rights (IFR), covered under KALIA scheme, the State Food Commission has urged Odisha Government to launch a special drive to extend the financial assistance.

“It has come to the notice of the panel that quite a good number of IFR title holders under Forest Rights Act, 2006 have not received any such financial assistance till date. The Collectors are also not sure as to whether all the IFR title holders have been covered under the KALIA scheme till now,” Chairperson of the panel Ranglal Jamuda said in a letter to the Government.

Writing to Chief Secretary A P Padhi, the chairperson said as per report received from the ST & SC Development department, out of 6,14,257 IFR claims received by Forest Rights Committees (FRCs), the District Level Committees (DLCs) have given approval to 4,36,970 certificates of titles in 29 districts (except Puri) by end of January. As many as 4,25,582 certificates of titles have been distributed in those districts.

After visiting several tribal sub-plan blocks of the State, Jamuda said during interaction with villagers, he was informed that many of the IFR title holders, who are marginal and small farmers, have not received the financial assistance. 

As a matter of fact, the second round of financial assistance is going to be disbursed from  April 2, 2019. It is understood that as per the policy of the State Government, all the small and marginal farmers, unless they have any disqualification, are entitled to get financial assistance under KALIA consecutively for five crop seasons, the Commission said.

Since the Principal Secretary of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare informed that applications from left out IFR title holders are being collected, the commission suggested the Government to extend hand holding support to these people who are not in a position to submit their applications to get such financial assistance.

“It is felt that without the hand holding support from front line employees/ NGOs, most of the IFR title holders will not be in a position to submit their applications to secure such financial assistance. This was also the experience relating to submission of applications in the prescribed format to secure new ration cards under the NFSA, 2013,” Jamuda said.

He requested the Chief Secretary to direct the Collectors to undertake a special drive to cover all the IFR title holders under KALIA.

