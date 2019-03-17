Home States Odisha

Doctor surrenders 

Doctor Anjan Kumar Dash, who has been evading arrest following death of his wife Dr Archana Mishra, surrendered before the court of SDJM, Chhatrapur on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Doctor Anjan Kumar Dash, who has been evading arrest following death of his wife Dr Archana Mishra, surrendered before the court of SDJM, Chhatrapur on Saturday.

Dr Archana, serving in a Government hospital near Chhatrapur, had ended her life by jumping in front of a train near Chhatrapur railway station on September 3 last year. Archana’s mother Kusumprabha Mishra had lodged a complaint with Chhatrapur police alleging that her daughter took the extreme step due to torture inflicted by Dr Anjan and his parents.

Accordingly, a case was registered against eight members of the family. However, all except Dr Anjan were granted advance bail by the Orissa High Court. Though the High Court directed Anjan to surrender before Chhatrapur court, he did not do so. Since then, police were in search of the doctor.

