Hides smuggling: Army driver involved 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch arrested seven persons from Kuchinda and recovered four leopard hides from their possession, one of the accused was identified as an Army personnel and posted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Sources said Sunil Kumar Kalo of Laikera works as a driver with the Army in J&K and he is among the apprehended persons. “Kalo was on leave. He was brought to Bhubaneswar along with six others and produced before a court here,” a STF officer.

The four leopard hides had pellet wounds and the investigators suspect that the big cats were possibly hunted in Rairakhol in Sambalpur and Bonai in Sundargarh. “We are investigating about the links of the accused,” the officer said.

The STF officials have also sought five-day remand of the accused for interrogation.

Acting on a tip-off, a STF team conducted a raid at a lodge in Kuchinda on Friday evening and nabbed the accused and seized the leopard hides from them.

The six other accused have been identified as Sanjay Bag of Kuchinda, Minaketan Munda and Kumud Bara of Mahulpali in Sambalpur district, Jasraj Patel, Kailash Majhi and Jhasaketan Naik of Laikera in Jharsuguda district.